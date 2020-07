Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 18:41 Hits: 1

HAVANA: The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday (Jul 3) after more than three months of lockdown but there were no signs of tourists on Havana's quiet streets while residents fretted over shortages of food and other basic goods. The city of 2.2 million people on the Caribbean coast is the last ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/havana-stirs-to-life-without-tourists-and-amid-scarcity-12900088