Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 13:48 Hits: 1

The S-500 can be considered “the first generation of space defense systems,” Russia's air and space chief said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/03/russia-touts-s-500s-ability-to-destroy-hypersonic-weapons-in-space-a70767