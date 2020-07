Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 09:51 Hits: 5

GENEVA: The UN human rights office voiced concern on Friday (Jul 3) that "vague and overly broad" provisions in the national security law for Hong Kong may lead to arbitrary interpretation and prosecutions of activists in violation of freedoms of assembly and expression. "We are alarmed that ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/un-alarmed-at-arrests-in-hong-kong-china-national-security-law-12898304