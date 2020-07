Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 23:08 Hits: 1

US customs officials said Wednesday they had seized a shipment of products made from human hair believed to be made by Muslims in labor camps in the country's western Xinjiang province.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-uighur-muslim-xinjiang-labour-camp-human-hair-seized-us-12892628