Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

Amazon forest fires in Brazil increased by 19.5 percent in June compared to the same month last year, making it the worst June in 13 years, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-amazon-worst-june-for-forest-fires-12892776