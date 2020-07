Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:35 Hits: 1

KARACHI: Regulators have barred Pakistan International Airlines from the European Union for six months after the state-run carrier grounded nearly a third of its pilots for holding fake or dubious licences, officials said on Tuesday (Jun 30). The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) told PIA "it is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/pakistan-pia-suspended-europe-fake-pilot-licence-scandal-12887444