Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 23:40 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL: Turkey will try the 20 suspects in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi – including two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – in absentia on Friday (Jul 3), his fiancee told AFP on Tuesday. Khashoggi, 59, a Riyadh critic commentator who wrote for The ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-to-try-khashoggi-murder-suspects-in-absentia-12888272