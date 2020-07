Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 07:39 Hits: 2

Russia is holding a national vote on constitutional changes that allow Putin to stay in power until 2036 despite the pandemic.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/01/russias-coronavirus-cases-pass-650k-as-country-votes-on-putin-reforms-a69710