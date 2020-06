Articles

BUDAPEST: The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to repeal a recent tightening of the Hungarian asylum system, provisions of which it says could violate international laws. A Hungarian government spokesman could not comment immediately ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-says-hungary-should-repeal-tightened-asylum-rules-12885428