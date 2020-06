Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 15:27 Hits: 2

Citizens of EU member states, China, Japan, India and Turkey will be able to obtain e-visas to Russia for about $50.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/29/russia-to-offer-simplified-e-visas-to-tourists-from-53-countries-in-2021-a70726