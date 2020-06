Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 00:40 Hits: 4

JACKSON: Lawmakers in Mississippi voted on Sunday (Jun 28) to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past. The measure passed with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mississippi-votes-to-remove-confederate-symbol-from-state-flag-12879412