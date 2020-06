Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 06:20 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: An Australian lawmaker whose home was raided amid an investigation into Chinese influence operations accused his foes of a "political lynching" Monday (Jun 29), as he denied any wrongdoing. Police and intelligence agents raided the home and office of New South Wales state legislator ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/aussie-lawmaker-targeted-in-china-spy-raid-insists-innocence-12880482