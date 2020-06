Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 21:22 Hits: 5

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces are investigating an explosion 11 days ago that took place near the convoy of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Hariri's office said on Sunday (Jun 28). Hariri's office said the incident, in which nobody was hurt, took place during a tour of the eastern Beqaa ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanese-security-forces-explosion-hariri-convoy-12879284