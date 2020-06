Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020

LONDON: A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for at least 15 years on Friday (Jun 26), the BBC reported. Jonty Bravery pleaded guilty to one count of attempted ...

