Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 14:53 Hits: 2

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political balance.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/justice-sought-for-spain-elderly-covid-19-victims-12874654