Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:42 Hits: 2

TIRANA: Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday (Jun 26) accused international justice of "rewriting history" after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia. Prosecutors at a special Kosovo court in The Hague on Wednesday indicted the former political leader of an ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kosovo-thaci-accuses-international-justice-rewriting-history-12874802