Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 18:28 Hits: 3

THE HAGUE: Consumer giant Unilever, home to brands including Ben and Jerry's and Marmite, said on Friday (Jun 26) it will stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the US until the end of 2020 due to the "polarized election period" there. The Anglo-Dutch firm is the largest of a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/unilever-advertising-facebook-twitter-instagram-12875206