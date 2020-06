Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:24 Hits: 4

PARIS: France reported more than 1,500 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Friday (Jun 26), a spike unseen since May 30, while the number of additional fatalities linked to the virus rose by the highest amount in three days. French health authorities said in a statement the total of newly ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-france-1500-new-cases-12875140