Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:35 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday (Jun 26) criticised states that reopened their economies before getting the novel coronavirus under control, saying there was "undeniable, irrefutable evidence" those states made a mistake. Cuomo told a briefing that states that followed guidance ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-coronavirus-positive-test-rate-lowest-governor-12874850