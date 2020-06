Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 23:24 Hits: 2

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-brain-damage-study-12871954