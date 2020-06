Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 23:52 Hits: 2

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the world to strengthen multilateral cooperation, saying a global approach has been the key to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-un-anniversary-who-guterres-12871706