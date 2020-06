Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 10:33 Hits: 7

As election results trickled in from New York showing he was leading 31-year veteran Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman told supporters he was part of a movement to deconstruct a system that is "literally killing us."

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/amid-us-reckoning-on-race--black-candidates-harness-voters--fervor-for-change-12870280