Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 05:56 Hits: 3

Japan has scrapped the deployment of a multibillion-dollar US anti-missile system, the government confirmed Thursday, days after saying the programme had been suspended.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-confirms-scrapping-us-missle-defence-system-aegis-ashore-12869454