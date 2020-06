Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 07:10 Hits: 6

The road toward Putin's goal of 80 million tons shipped annually on the route linking Europe and Asia is long and difficult.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/24/putins-grand-plan-for-arctic-shipping-might-wreck-in-barents-sea-a70673