Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

BENI, DR Congo: An Indonesian soldier with the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in DR Congo was killed, and a second was injured, in a militia attack late Monday in the country's troubled east, the UN said. Their patrol was attacked around 20 kilometres from the city of Beni in North Kivu ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/indonesian-peacekeeper-killed-eastern-congo-12864178