Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 19:13 Hits: 1

CARACAS: Venezuela's western Zulia state has emerged as a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic as poorly supplied hospitals and chronic shortages of water and power make it difficult to prevent the disease from spreading. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has identified Zulia as an ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/venezuela-zulia-state-covid-19-coronavirus-hot-spot-12864144