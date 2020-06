Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 21:41 Hits: 2

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Monday (Jun 22) said it had over 100,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the continent, while the number of deaths inched towards 2,000. "As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101,590," the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-covid-19-coronavirus-cases-surge-past-100-000-12860800