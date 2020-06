Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 22:20 Hits: 3

After the 9/11 attacks, global security measures focused on terrorism. Countering disease might see the same increased emphasis, says a Universitas Islam Indonesia observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/airport-security-covid-19-coronavirus-screening-pandemics-sick-12858272