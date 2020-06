Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 00:48 Hits: 4

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted China's detention of two Canadians for "political ends," following charges against them for spying.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-justin-trudeau-slams-political-detentions-china-spy-12860710