Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 01:45 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's political campaign has asked social media giants Facebook and Twitter to remove posts by Republican President Donald Trump on Monday that it said made false claims aimed at discrediting mail-in voting.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-campaign-donald-trump-mail-in-voting-twitter-facebook-12861078