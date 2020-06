Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:45 Hits: 4

Paul Whelan hopes to be exchanged with Russians convicted in the United States in a prisoner swap, his lawyer said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/23/us-ex-marine-whelan-will-not-appeal-russian-espionage-verdict-agencies-a70667