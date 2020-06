Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 20:18 Hits: 6

VILLE-SUR-LUMES, France: French forensics experts began a grim search on Monday (Jun 22) for the remains of a nine-year-old girl who disappeared 17 years ago, after a serial killer recently confessed to her murder. Experts sealed off a former home of killer Michel Fourniret, dubbed the "Ogre of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/search-france-9-year-old-girl-missing-2003-12860226