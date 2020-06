Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 10:27 Hits: 1

Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are in talks with their military allies in a U.S.-led coalition over a promised exemption from U.S. sanctions targeting the Syrian government, a senior Kurdish official said.

