Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

New York City announced Sunday it would remove a statue of former US President Theodore Roosevelt long criticized as a racist and colonialist symbol, but the move drew criticism from Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-city-to-remove-roosevelt-statue-over-racism-concerns-12859008