Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 12:04 Hits: 2

China will join a global pact to regulate arms sales that has been rejected by the United States, with Beijing saying Monday it is committed to efforts to "enhance peace and stability" in the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-united-nations-arms-trade-treaty-12859164