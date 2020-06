Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 13:04 Hits: 2

Russian prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on Monday to sentence prominent film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov to six years in jail on embezzlement charges, the RIA news agency reported.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russian-prosecutors-seek-six-year-jail-term-for-director-who-12859246