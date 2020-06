Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 09:10 Hits: 8

BERLIN: A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said Monday (Jun 22). The suspect, named as Alaa M, is accused of having "tortured a detainee ... in at least two ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/syrian-doctor-arrest-germany-crimes-against-humanity-12858736