Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 08:03 Hits: 2

“We need to work, not look for successors,” he said as Russians prepare to vote on reforms that would reset his term count.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/22/well-see-putin-says-hes-open-to-seeking-fifth-term-a70649