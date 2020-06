Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

The reproduction of rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany has jumped to 1.79, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Saturday, far above what is needed to contain the outbreak over the longer term.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-s-coronavirus-reproduction-rate-jumps-to-1-79--rki-12855362