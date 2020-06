Articles

In a special decree, the president honored Head Doctor of the Kommunarka hospital for coronavirus patients Denis Protsenko and other chief doctors of hospitals in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Kaliningrad Region with the Hero of Labor title

