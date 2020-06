Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 13:49 Hits: 2

He said the medics' work was on par with "the valiant service" of medics during World War I and World War II.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/20/putin-hails-russian-hero-doctors-who-died-from-virus-a70643