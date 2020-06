Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 2

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/novartis-halts-malaria-drug-trial-against-covid-19-amid-participant-shortfall-12853946