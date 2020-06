Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 1

Tennessee lawmakers passed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country on Friday, banning the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, which is often before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tennessee-lawmakers-pass--heartbeat--abortion-bill-banning-procedure-after-six-weeks-12853712