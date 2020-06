Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 13:04 Hits: 2

“Vote if you want, but there’s no hospital beds in the city,” the Oryol region's infectious disease specialist said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/19/russian-health-official-warns-of-virus-risk-at-vote-for-putins-reforms-a70634