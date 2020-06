Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020

WASHINGTON: US Special Presidential Envoy Marshall Billingslea will travel to Austria on Monday and Tuesday to discuss "mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control" with Russian Deputy Foreign Sergei Ryabkov, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. "The United States has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-russian-envoys-to-discuss-arms-control-in-austria-next-week-12854052