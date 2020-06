Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 01:52 Hits: 2

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admiral's promotion on hold, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-navy-demotes-captain-brett-croznier-covid-19-ship-12853750