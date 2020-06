Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 03:20 Hits: 6

Skywatchers along a narrow band from west Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and southern China will witness on Sunday the most dramatic "ring of fire" solar eclipse to shadow the Earth in years.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rare--ring-of-fire--solar-eclipse-to-dim-africa--asia-12854330