Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 15:33 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON, DC: Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as US ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on Wednesday at age 92. Kennedy Smith died at her home in Manhattan, her daughter Kym told ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jean-kennedy-smith-surviving-sibling-jfk-dead-92-12849386