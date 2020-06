Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 12:49 Hits: 1

The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy up-front doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-in-advanced-talks-with-johnson-johnson-on-covid-19-vaccine-12848870