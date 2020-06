Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 04:58 Hits: 13

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will visit officials in Washington on Thursday amid flaring tensions with North Korea after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened military action.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-korea-envoy-visit-us-tensions-flare-with-north-12846974